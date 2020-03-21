Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Global Net Lease worth $24,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

GNL traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.77. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.