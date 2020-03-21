Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Hits $1.70 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $9,309.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.02735768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195431 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HADAX, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

