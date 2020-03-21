GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 5.8% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $57,299.60 and $16.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,171.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.02134489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.93 or 0.03514956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00616768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00664065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00080085 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00026756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00533548 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016144 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.