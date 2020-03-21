GNY Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One GNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $2,220.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02764672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00193228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

