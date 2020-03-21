GoByte Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $158,865.06 and $11,566.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000095 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,175,721 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.