Gold Poker Hits Market Cap of $7,148.32 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $7,148.32 and $8.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com.

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

