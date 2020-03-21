GoldFund (GFUN) One Day Volume Tops $5,237.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. GoldFund has a total market cap of $58,345.81 and approximately $5,237.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005562 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000127 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

