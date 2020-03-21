GoldFund Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $59,688.41 and approximately $5,379.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.