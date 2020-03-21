Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.48% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $46,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,808,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 975,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,778,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 895,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,090,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,155. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

