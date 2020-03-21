Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 54,772 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $113,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $72.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

