Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 177,498 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Avery Dennison worth $104,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $90.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.45.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

