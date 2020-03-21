Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 287,119 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.66% of CVB Financial worth $110,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVBF opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.