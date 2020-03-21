Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 5,322 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.02% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $104,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $159.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $148.48 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.