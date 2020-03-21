Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $119,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

