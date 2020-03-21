Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $107,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $132.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $198.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

