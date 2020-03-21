Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.80% of IDEX worth $104,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after acquiring an additional 461,220 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $79,120,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,921 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after acquiring an additional 170,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

Shares of IEX opened at $116.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

