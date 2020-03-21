Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,851 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.68% of TC Pipelines worth $110,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $28.69 on Friday. TC Pipelines, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

