Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,181,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 619,262 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $110,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.