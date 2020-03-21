Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,267,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 512,662 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of CenterPoint Energy worth $116,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $12.48 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.