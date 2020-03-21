Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 586.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,184,834 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $113,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

ITB stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

