Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Franco Nevada worth $118,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $6,237,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,611,000 after acquiring an additional 505,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Shares of FNV opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

