Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $103.80 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Cincinnati Financial worth $103,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $73.08 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.