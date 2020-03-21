Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $105.06 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of United Community Banks worth $105,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,490 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,134,000 after purchasing an additional 240,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.27. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

