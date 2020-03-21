Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $105.53 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Darling Ingredients worth $105,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $180,263,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,210,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 46.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 370,498 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $15.17 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

