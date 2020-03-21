Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $105.85 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $105,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,618 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

JAZZ stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $94.19 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

