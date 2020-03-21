Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $110.36 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Synopsys worth $110,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 16.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $108.52 and a one year high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

