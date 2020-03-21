Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $112.39 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Bank of Montreal worth $112,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

