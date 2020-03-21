Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $115.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $115,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $126.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $124.75 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.20 and its 200-day moving average is $171.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

