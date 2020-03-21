Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $118.15 Million Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of FleetCor Technologies worth $118,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.82.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

