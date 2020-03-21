Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $98.30 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Snap-on worth $98,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average is $158.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,035 shares of company stock worth $3,995,705. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

