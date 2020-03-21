Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 107,387 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,387 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.55% of CBRE Group worth $112,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 433,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after acquiring an additional 765,289 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.