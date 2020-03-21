Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 8,493 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Garmin worth $116,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Garmin by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $65.62 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

