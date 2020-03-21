Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 673.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.74% of CarGurus worth $107,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CarGurus by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $244,081.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,527,276 shares in the company, valued at $31,049,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,262 shares of company stock worth $12,510,495. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

