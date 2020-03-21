Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 186,433 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,064,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Huntington Bancshares worth $106,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,517,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after acquiring an additional 780,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,876,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,622,000 after acquiring an additional 774,191 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

