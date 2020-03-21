Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 197,346 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 197,346 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Allison Transmission worth $103,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

ALSN stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

