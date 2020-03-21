Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,423 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.34% of PS Business Parks worth $105,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSB opened at $110.17 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

