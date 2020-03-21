Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 461,403 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 461,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of ITT worth $106,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $32,072,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ITT by 403.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 503,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,186,000 after buying an additional 403,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,230,000 after buying an additional 130,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,612,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 149,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 77,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

ITT stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.