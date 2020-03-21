Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 56,619 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $106,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

