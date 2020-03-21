Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $105,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PK stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PK. Barclays cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,867.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

