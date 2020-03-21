GoldMint (MNTP) Price Reaches $0.0930 on Top Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00001503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $178,047.53 and $224.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.02727529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194777 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.