Golem Price Tops $0.0355 (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Golem has a total market capitalization of $34.83 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Livecoin and Tux Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.02643641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OOOBTC, YoBit, OKEx, DragonEX, Iquant, BitMart, Coinbe, Huobi, Liqui, Ethfinex, BigONE, GOPAX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Bithumb, Braziliex, Gate.io, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Vebitcoin, Upbit, WazirX, ABCC, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Zebpay, BitBay and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

