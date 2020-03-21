Golos (GOLOS) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Golos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and RuDEX. Golos has a market capitalization of $105,184.56 and approximately $6.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golos has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007742 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Golos Coin Profile

Golos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 210,539,880 coins. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official website is golos.io. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

