Goodrich Petroleum Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDP. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. State Street Corp increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

