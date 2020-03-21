Graphcoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00343098 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002296 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About Graphcoin

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

