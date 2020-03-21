Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $291,814.10 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.02660938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00193154 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,288,651,735 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,856,735 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.