Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 183,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.46% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $25,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at $9,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLDD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 1,092,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,468. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.