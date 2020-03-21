Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,387 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

