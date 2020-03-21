Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

