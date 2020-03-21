Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,459,000 after acquiring an additional 336,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,867 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $949.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

