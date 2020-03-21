Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 23.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in TIM Participacoes by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSU. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

NYSE TSU opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. TIM Participacoes SA has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.81%. Research analysts expect that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

